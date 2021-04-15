4 held for targeting bus passengers in Bengaluru

15 April 2021 08:16 IST

The Upparpet police have arrested four members of a gang for allegedly preying on passengers at bus stands, and stealing their bags and valuables.

The accused – Chandra Gowda, 45, and his wife Manjula, 32, from Tumakuru, and their associates Adul Nasir, 51, and Prashanth, 50 – are habitual offenders, said a police officer.

According to the police, on March 16, they stole a bag containing gold and silver jewellery worth ₹1.4 lakh from an engineer while she was boarding a bus. While investigating the case, the police rounded up known habitual offenders for questioning.

Advertising

Advertising

“One of them gave information on Nasir and his associates. We tracked them down, and recovered gold jewellery worth ₹4.6 lakh from them,” said the police.