4 arrested for drug peddling

Bengaluru

10 January 2022 00:58 IST

The Kempe Gowda Nagar police on Sunday busted an inter-State drug racket and arrested four persons who were allegedly supplying marijuana to rowdies and gangsters in the city.The accused Pothaiah, 19, Pallem Vara Prasad, 19, Vanthala Ramesh, 19, Kondajji Prasad, 19 from East Godavari were arrested while they were waiting near a park to deliver the consignment in a goods vehicle, the police said, adding that they seized 200 kg of marijuana stuffed in sacks concealed under the vegetables.Investigations revealed that the accused sourced the drugs from Andhra Pradesh and with the help of a few gangsters smuggled the drugs into city and supplied it to rowdies.In another incident, the Siddapura police arrested a foreign national and seized 103 grams of cocaine from him. The accused was caught while waiting near Lalbagh or his customers, the police said.The accused, Zago Constant, 37, was arrested earlier by Hennur and Sanjaynagar police in similar offence.After coming out on bail, he continued to peddle drugs, the police added.

Advertising

Advertising