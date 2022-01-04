Learn about 3D audio through a workshop with sound artists Felix Deufel and Nikhil Nagaraj

04 January 2022 18:14 IST

The workshop would help students, sound artists, producers and other practitioners to work with 3D audio

Sound artists Felix Deufel and Nikhil Nagaraj are conducting a one-day workshop on 3D audio at TheISRO’s (Indian Sonic Research Organisation) 3D SoundLab Bengaluru on January 5.

Though little-known in India, 3D audio is among the most exciting fields of study in audio technology, says Nikhil. Apart from its commercial uses in film, gaming and more, he reckons, it has limitless possibilities in “the experimental space”. For instance, his current projects include developing technical solutions for streaming immersive audio and recording high quality audio in ecologically sensitive areas for research and preservation.

3D audio is also among the fast-growing fields in audio technology. According to Global Industry Analysts, the global 3D audio market will reach $13.7 billion by 2027.

Advertising

Advertising

On the day of the workshop, Nikhil and Felix would introduce the technical infrastructure of the 32-channel 3D sound-system at the SoundLab (hardware setup and signal flows). They would also introduce open-source ambisonics VST plug-ins by IEM, ‘Grapes’ by Not a Number and ‘Reaper’ (software crash course for full 3D audio production pipeline – binaural and multichannel).

The workshop would help students, sound artists, producers and other practitioners to work with 3D audio and to use TheISRO – 3D SoundLab for future experiments and productions.

“3D sound technology is scalable. So, the participants can work with their computers and headphones after the workshop at the lab,” says Nikhil.