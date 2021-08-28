3D printing technology facility at Airport City at KIA

Bengaluru

28 August 2021 01:48 IST

A 3D printing technology facility will come up at Airport City that is currently under development by the Bengaluru Airport City Ltd. (BACL), a subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL). A press release from the BIAL stated that it has entered into an agreement with Peekay Group. The new facility will house a production centre as well as experience zone to learn 3D printing and ideate innovative solutions.

The BACL was founded to develop Airport City on the Kempegowda International Airport campus. It will have mixed use developments consisting of business parks, health district, retailing dining and entertainment villages, concert arena and others.

