3,979 new COVID-19 cases, 138 deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka on Thursday reported 3,979 cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 28,23,444. Of these, 969 were from Bengaluru Urban.

With 138 deaths, the toll rose to 34,425. This is apart from 21 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 9,768 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 26,78,473. The State now has 1,10,523 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day touched 2.46%, the Case Fatality Rate was 3.46%.

Meanwhile, the Health Department started tracing and testing all the primary and secondary contacts of the two persons in Bengaluru and Mysuru whose samples tested positive for the Delta Plus variant in Karnataka. “As of now, there is no evidence to show this variant is highly transmissible. More data from the field is required,” said V. Ravi, who heads the State Genomic Surveillance Committee.

BBMP officials said that the 86-year-old Delta Plus patient in Bengaluru city has been treated and discharged from hospital.