38 trees uprooted in Cubbon Park after Sunday’s thundershowers  

May 22, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

‘Due to the heavy rains on both Saturday and Sunday, a total of 109 trees have been uprooted in the BBMP limits’

Sangeetha Kestur

These many trees have not been uprooted in the green space since 2020, when around 45 trees had fallen down | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K.

Sunday’s squall and heavy rain also affected one of the biggest lung spaces in the city, Cubbon Park. According to officials of the Horticulture Department, around 38 trees were uprooted in the park on Sunday, while several other branches also broke off. 

These many trees have not been uprooted in the green space since 2020, when around 45 trees had fallen down. Trees like Java Fig, Rain Tree, Copper Pot Tree, and Silver Oak were among those which were uprooted on Sunday. 

“In Cubbon Park we generally keep a lookout for old trees, dry branches, and prune trees, but due to the pre-monsoon showers we have been even more proactive than usual,” said Balakrishna, Deputy Director, Cubbon Park, Horticulture Department. 

The strong surface winds, with gusts up to 40 kilometres per hour, along with the heavy rain also uprooted several trees in the city.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room received tree/branch falling complaints from areas such as Vijayanagar, Chandra Layout, Malleswaram, Sampige Road, Indiranagar, Domlur, Kasturba Road, J.P. Nagar, Basavanagudi, Padmanabhanagar, Ittamadu, Kengal Hanumanthaiah Road, and Banashankari. 

“Owing to the heavy rain on both Saturday and Sunday, a total of 109 trees were uprooted in the BBMP limits,” said Sarina Sikkaligar, DCF, BBMP. 

The trees, which were not fully cleared even until Monday evening, had caused traffic snarls in many parts of the city.

