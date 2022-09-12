37.08% students pass II PU supplementary examination

A total of 37.08% students passed the II PU supplementary exam, the results of which were announced by the Department of Pre-University Education on Monday.

Among the 1,75,905 attendees of the examination, 65,233 students passed. A total of 1,85,415 had registered for the examination.

Combination wise, 24,530 (34.66%) students from the Arts stream, 20,124 (34.66%) from Commerce, and 20,579 (43.76%) from the Science stream passed.

This year too, the pass percentage of girls was higher than boys. Among the 70,958 girl students who appeared for the examination, 28,596 (40.30%) passed. Among the 1,04,947 boys, 36,637 (34.91%) passed. Medium wise, the pass percentage of English medium (39.35%) student was higher than in Kannada medium (34.89%).

The department held the II PU supplementary examination from August 12 to 25 t across the State in 307 centres. The evaluation was held in 10 camps in Bengaluru from September 1 to 8 and 6,927 valuators participated. The results have been published on the website www.karresults.nic.in.

There is a provision for issuing scan copy of answer scripts for revaluation and re-totalling and students can apply online. The last date of applying for the scanned copy is September 15. The candidates should download the scanned copy of the answer scripts only from the department’s official website www.pue.karnataka.gov.in from September 21 to 24. Only those who have applied for scan copy can apply for revaluation and re-totalling from September 21 to 25.

In the academic year of 2021-22, on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had cancelled the II PU examination and promoted all the students on the basis of their class X, I PU marks, internal assessment and 5% of grace marks. Then, the DPUE conducted supplementary examination for freshers who rejected this result and repeaters only.