37 candidates arrested for using fake marks cards to secure jobs in Water Resources Department

Bengaluru

Officials of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police have arrested 37 candidates involved in a fraudulent scheme to secure jobs in the Water Resources Department by submitting counterfeit documents. These arrests follow an investigation into recruitment for vacancies announced in 2022.

During a press briefing, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said the department had invited online applications in October 2022 for 182 ‘C’ Group II assistant positions. These roles were advertised to address recruitment backlogs. However, a police complaint filed by the department on July 28, 2023, triggered an investigation by the CCB, which uncovered that 62 candidates had submitted fake class 12 marks cards to falsely claim eligibility for these positions.

In addition to the arrests of 37 candidates, the CCB also detained 11 individuals who were part of a network producing counterfeit class 12 marks cards. “The network was involved in fabricating marks cards for second PUC and equivalent exams, such as those conducted by the CBSE and the NIOS. These forged documents were then uploaded online as part of the application process to the Water Resources Department,” a CCB official said. The official emphasised that the scam had unfairly deprived genuinely qualified candidates of employment opportunities.

The investigation revealed that the fraudulent candidates hailed from 12 districts across Karnataka. Of the 62 candidates who submitted fake documents, 25 were from Kalaburagi, 12 were from Hassan, three each were from Vijayapura, Bidar, and Yadgir, six from Belagavi, two from Chitradurga, and one each from Kolar, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagara, and Vijayanagara districts.

“To date, 37 candidates and 11 middlemen have been arrested in connection with the submission of fake mark sheets,” the CCB officials confirmed. Among those arrested were three government employees working in various departments. The police also seized a total of 17 mobile phones, two rings valued at ₹40 lakh, and a computer hard disk from the accused individuals.