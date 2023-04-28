362 Indian nationals evacuated from Sudan land in Bengaluru

April 28, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

A total of 362 Indian nationals who were evacuated from Sudan landed at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here on Friday.

As part of Operation Kaveri, 362 stranded Indians were flown in from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia where a transit camp has been set up by the Indian authorities.

“India welcomes back 362 Indians as another #OperationKaveri flight touches down in Bengaluru,” External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar tweeted.

The Indian nationals, which included 241 men, 107 women, 12 children, and two infants, arrived in Bengaluru on a Saudia flight. Of them, 114 passengers are from Karnataka, 33 from Andhra Pradesh, 34 from Tamil Nadu, 22 from Telangana, 30 from Maharashtra, 37 from Kerala, and the remaining from other States.

Among those from the State, a majority of them belong to Shivamogga (50), followed by Mysuru (45) and the remaining are from Bengaluru, Hassan, Davangere, Kalaburagi, Ramanagara, and Udupi.

Manoj Rajan, Commissioner for Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, said that upon arrival, the passengers were given basic medical treatment and triaging was carried out on them. He added that food and refreshments were also provided and the passengers boarded KSRTC buses to reach their residences.

IndiGo said it would operate chartered evacuation flights as part of Operation Kaveri on April 28 and 30 from Jeddah to Delhi and Bengaluru, respectively.

“The airline will be operating two flights, bringing over 450 Indian citizens back to their homeland over the weekend. The airline is operating these flights with A321 aircraft. IndiGo is closely liaising with the government to offer support for more such evacuation flights. IndiGo remains committed to supporting the Government of India in its mission to evacuate Indian citizens from the crisis in Sudan,” IndiGo said.