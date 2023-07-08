35,911 students to graduate from BCU on July 10  

July 08, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

A total of 35,911 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students will graduate from Bengaluru City University (BCU), which will hold its second annual convocation on Monday, July 10. In the graduating batch, 40.85% (14,672) are male candidates, and 59.14% (21,239) are women. BCU has instituted 33 gold medals and cash prizes for PG courses and five gold medals for UG courses.

Donors have established 14 gold medals for students securing the highest ranks. Sixty-one students will receive rank certificates, while 38 rank holders will get 51 gold medals. Additionally, all gold medalists will receive 20,000 cash prize.

Prof. Lingaraj Gandhi, Vice-Chancellor of BCU, said, “Achievements like winning the gold medal encourage women students to enrol in higher education. To ensure this, BCU also established a Women’s College in 2021.” It was also noted that two among the three students who will receive three gold medals, are women.

Padmavathy V.K. Nair, a top-rank holder who secured three gold medals in M.Sc. Chemistry, said, “It was not about the medals for me; it was my love for the subjects that motivated me to study.” She urged women to pursue the sciences and called it “a gender neutral space where anyone can succeed”.

The rank holders acknowledged that the scholarships which come with medals will be of huge help to them. Ajith Kumar M., another top-rank holder, who secured three gold medals in B.Com., at Krupanidhi College of Commerce and Management (BCU), said, “COVID-19 was a hard time for us. My father lost his job and started a business in which I still work. Winning a scholarship helped us immensely.”

Pavitra A., who also secured the first rank and two gold medals in MBA from GIBS B School (affiliated to BCU), said, “My mother, being a single parent, supported me throughout my education. We faced several difficulties, especially in the last semester when I could not pay my fees. I worked as a manager at a mall simultaneously”.

While Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor and Chancellor of BCU, will preside over the convocation ceremony on Monday, with Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Higher Education Minister, in attendance, Padma Shri Dr. C.N. Manjunath, a cardiologist from Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Science will deliver the convocation address.

Honorary doctorates

BCU will also confer honorary doctorate degrees (D.Lit.) to Nissar Ahmed, Chairman, Presidency Group of Institutions, for outstanding service in education. Dr. Wooday P Krishna and Tarini Chidananda will also receive honorary doctorate degrees for excellence in social work and literature respectively.

