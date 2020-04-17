‘351 cases booked for overcharging on masks, sanitizers in Karnataka’

As many 351 cases of charging in excess of the maximum retail price on masks and sanitizers have been detected during 5,086 inspections carried out in the State during the lockdown, and a total of ₹12.92 lakh imposed as fines on violators, the State government told the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday.

In a statement submitted to the court about the measures taken to check the hoarding of essential commodities and excess pricing, the government said 15 cases have been registered under provisions of the Essential Commodities Act.

As many as 10 FIRs have been filed under the Essential Commodities Act, and foodgrains and goods worth ₹59.34 lakh confiscated from traders, the government said the statement, submitted before a special Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B.V. Nagarathna.

The inspections were carried out by special teams comprising officials from the departments of the Food and Civil Supplies, Legal Metrology, and Drugs Control.

The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Department has also asked its officials to inspect the books of accounts of traders to prevent hoarding, black marketing, and excess pricing.

Production of PPE

While stating that it believed that there were currently a sufficient number of masks and gloves in the market and that a vast majority of people were using them, the government said it was exploring domestic production of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in coordination with the Union government.

The ministries of Health and Textiles have initiated steps to ensure 22 garment manufacturing units across the country get certification for producing coveralls, the main component of PPE.

Eight such units are based in Karnataka, and the State government is coordinating with them by giving authorisation for operation and passes for employees to travel, apart from support for their ancillary units. The Centre’s measures aim for the production of 1,000 PPE kits a day per unit, to achieve a daily production of 22,000 kits across the country, the government said.