349 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in Karnataka on March 1

Karnataka on Monday reported 349 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,51,600. While eight districts recorded zero cases, Bengaluru Urban alone reported 210.

With five deaths, the toll rose to 12,339. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 324 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total recoveries to 9,33,421. Of the remaining 5,824 active patients, 118 are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.58%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.43%.

As many as 60,127 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 58,206 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,88,56,9902.