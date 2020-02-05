348 leased properties owe BBMP ₹9.26 crore in rent

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has to collect dues amounting to ₹9.26 crore in rent from 348 properties, which it has leased to educational institutions, for parks and playgrounds, fuel stations, marriage and community halls. Of these, the lease of 195 properties has expired.

Several properties, especially in the core zones of East, West and South, have been leased out by the BBMP. However, with lease amounts not being revised and rents not collected in time, the civic body is incurring a loss. Taking note of this, the State government had sought a status report on the number of BBMP-owned properties that had been leased or rented out, and outstanding dues.

Sources in BBMP said that notices have been issued to lessees who failed to pay their dues. Civic Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar had reportedly directed the zonal joint commissioners to take possession of properties whose lease had ended. Admitting that many are under litigation, source said that efforts were being made to recover such properties as well.

Leased out for a pittance

Though rental and lease rates in the city were skyrocketing, many properties, especially those in prime locations, were leased out for a pittance. For instance, 2.6 acres in East zone had been leased to a private school for 99 years for ₹1 per acre per year. However, officials conceded that this was done shortly after Independence.

“This is a loss to the BBMP,” said Byrasandra councillor N. Nagraj, who had headed a committee in 2010-11 to look into leased properties and the low lease rates. A report recommending increase in rates and recovering properties with expired leases had been submitted to the then mayor S.K. Nataraj.

“Unfortunately, nothing was done. The report, I suspect, is gathering dust in the BBMP,” he said. The councillor added that the civic body lacked proper records of land owned by the erstwhile City Municipal Councils, Town Municipal Council and 110 villages that were later added to BBMP limits.

Former Opposition Leader Padmanabha Reddy pointed out that lease rates were not commensurate with the prevailing market rates. “Many have violated lease conditions by sub-leasing a portion of the property. While they are earning lakhs, they pay not even 1% of that to the BBMP,” he alleged.

Senior officials admitted that the lease or rental rates were low, and said they would explore the possibility of hiking the same, which will bring in more revenue to the BBMP.