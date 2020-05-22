₹3.43 lakh collected from those not wearing mask in public places

22 May 2020 22:17 IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has a new source of revenue: levying fines on citizens who don’t wear masks in public spaces. Since May 5, the civic body has fined 1,715 citizens and collected a total of ₹3.43 lakh.

The highest amount of ₹1,16,800 was collected from 584 people in the East zone, followed by Mahadevapura zone where 277 citizens were fined a total of ₹55,400. In the West zone, the BBMP collected ₹46,200, while Yelahanka saw the least number of fines collected with ₹8,400 from 42 persons. Initially, the fine amount was set at ₹1,000, but was reduced to ₹200.

Traffic constable tests positive

A 40-year-old traffic constable from Pulikeshi Nagara Traffic Police Station, who had been deployed for bandobast duty during the lockdown, has tested positive for COVID-19. Investigations and contact tracing is on to ascertain how he may have contracted the infection, said B R Ravikante Gowda, Joint Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru.

This is the second case of a police personnel in the city testing positive for COVID-19. In May first week, a head constable attached to Begur Police Station had tested positive and is now on the road to recovery, sources said.

The constable from Pulikeshi Nagara Traffic Police Station is asymptomatic. “He tested positive during the ongoing special drive to test police personnel for COVID-19 as we are on the frontline in the fight against the virus,” said Mr. Gowda. He has been admitted to Victoria hospital.

According to sources, his family is in his hometown and he has been staying alone in the city. Pulikeshi Nagara Traffic Police Station has been sanitised and several personnel working there sent to quarantine as they were primary contacts.

Police stations sealed

Two police stations in K.R. Pet in Mandya district were sealed on Thursday evening after a police personnel tested positive for COVID-19. Nearly 30 police personnel have been placed under quarantine.