33 officials transferred from PU Department

The State government has transferred 33 officials who have been working in the Department of Pre-University Education for 10 or more years.

The move was taken by the government after second pre-university exam question papers got leaked in March and April. The officials have been posted to the Department of Primary and Secondary Education. Although senior department officials had suspected the involvement of DPUE officials in the paper leakages, the Criminal Investigation Department did not name any official in the charge sheet pertaining to the chemistry paper leakage case. “This is one of the first set of reforms that the government has planned so that the exams for this academic year is a smooth affair,” a department official said.