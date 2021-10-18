326 new cases, four deaths

Bengaluru

18 October 2021 02:27 IST

Karnataka on Sunday reported 326 new cases of COVID-19. With this, the total number of positive cases rose to 29,83,459. Bengaluru Urban reported the maximum number of cases at 173, followed by Mysuru district, which registered 42.

Four people – one each from Bengaluru Urban and Dharwad and two from Mysuru – succumbed to the virus. The death toll across Karnataka currently stands at 37,941. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 380 persons were discharged on Sunday, taking the recoveries to 29,36,039. The State now has 9,450 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.41%, the CFR was 1.22%.

As many as 78,742 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 52,732 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests conducted across the State rose to 4,94,11,110.