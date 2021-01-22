324 new cases, 3 deaths on January 22

22 January 2021 21:41 IST

The toll in Karnataka is now 12,190

Karnataka on Friday reported 324 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,34,576. This is the lowest number reported ever since the pandemic peaked in the State in July. With three deaths, the toll rose to 12,190. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 890 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 9,15,382. Of the remaining 6,985 active patients, 165 are being monitored in ICUs.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.34%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.92%.

Advertising

Advertising

Bengaluru Urban reported 160 cases taking its tally to 3,96,300. With two deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in the district rose to 4,375.

Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 4,598. As many as 92,581 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 85,347 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests is 1,63,99,189.