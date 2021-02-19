315Work Avenue leases around 1 lakh sq.ft workspace in Bengaluru

Coworking player 315Work Avenue has taken up around 1 lakh sq.ft of office space on lease in the city to open two new centres as part of its business expansion plans.

These two office spaces, located at Koramangala and on Old Madras Road, will have 2,000 seats.

According to 315Work Avenue, the expansion comes at a time when companies see merit in setting up satellite offices across multiple locations to help people work nearer home and to enable a distributed workspace model.

“We are seeing strong traction from large enterprises post the lockdown,” said the company in a statement.

The coworking firm currently manages 15 workspaces with around 12,000 seats across multiple locations in Bengaluru and has plans to increase its seating capacity to 25,000 across the south and west India this year.