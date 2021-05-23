315 trees to make way for Langford metro station work

Bengaluru

23 May 2021 00:14 IST

A majority of them will be felled, while 39 trees will be translocated

Much to the dismay of citizens and green activists, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has started felling 276 trees to build Langford underground metro station. Another 39 trees will be translocated to facilitate the work. The station is part of the underground line that the rail corporation is building under phase II of Namma Metro from Dairy Circle to Nagawara.

The trees identified for felling include jackfruit, sandalwood, rosewood, bete, neem, gulmohar, Ashoka, and eucalyptus. Initially, the BMRCL had identified 343 trees for removal to build the tunnel network and the station.

Last December, a public notice was issued on felling trees by the Deputy Conservator of Forests of Bengaluru Urban Division who is also a tree officer. Officials claim that only one objection was received for the public notice.

The Forest Department also conducted an assessment of the trees identified for felling, which was submitted before the Tree Expert Committee (TEC). On May 4, it recommended that 28 trees be retained, 39 translocated and the remaining 276 felled.

According to officials, the trees need to be removed to build entry and exit points for the underground station, a shaft for tunnel works, station box, and road widening.

The TEC suggested that the 39 trees which will be translocated should include mango, mahogany, neem, and sandalwood, and can be moved to vacant spaces available at the Corps of Military Police (CMP) and Center.

The BMRCL has also been told to plant 3,150 saplings as compensatory afforestation. The saplings will be maintained for a period of three years.

“To build the Langford station, a total of 2,137 sq. m of defence land was acquired, as well as around 200 sq. m of private land on the other side of the road to build the entry point. The defence authority has handed over the land. As it is an underground station, provision has to be made for tunnel works,” said a BMRCL official.

A tunnel boring machine has been deployed at Rashtriya Military School. “Once it achieves a breakthrough at Langford, it will be redeployed to tunnel parallel lines towards the school. A few days ago, the Forest Department gave permission to fell trees identified for the project,” the official added.