3,031 students graduate from REVA University

REVA University held its fourth convocation at its Yelahanka campus on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor S.Y. Kulkarni highlighted REVA University’s initiative in the fields of technology and environment. “The university is in the process of becoming a complete green campus,” he said addressing the function which marked the graduation of 3,031 students.

He touched upon some of the major activities at the university, like Jagruti, a project on global warming, integration of Lecture Capturing System in classrooms, digitalisation, incorporation of the ERP system, and promotion of Indian art forms.

He said this year the number of graduates has gone up. Chancellor Dr. P.Shyama Raju said: “The increase in the number of graduates speaks volumes about the trust placed by parents and stakeholders on REVA.”

He said, “The extra-curricular and social awareness activities such as Jagruti, Revothsava, hackathons, sports, NCC and NSS develop leadership skills. The university is unique in its holistic approach towards education as the curriculum includes interdisciplinary studies on yoga, dance and music.”

In his convocation address, Chief Guest and UGC Chairman D.P. Singh said, “Convocation is life-defining moment. It is an event that marks the end of a journey and beginning of a new one.”

The chancellor conferred the PhD degrees to the deserving candidates in engineering and non-engineering streams during the occasion. The chief guest presented gold medals for the academic achievers in both engineering and non-engineering streams.