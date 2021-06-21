30% students deprived of academic activities: DSERT study

A survey by the Department of School Educational Research and Training (DSERT) has revealed that 30% of students were deprived of academic activities after the outbreak of COVID-19.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said the outcome of the survey needs to be considered seriously and asked teachers to take measures to actively involve students in the current year. On Monday, he reviewed DSERT activities and asked it and other institutions in the educational field to prioritise research activities in the wake of the National Education Policy (NEP) getting implemented in the State.

The Minister said that classes for 1 to 10 will be telecast on Chandana channel from July 1. It will be held for Kannada, English and Urdu-medium students between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. For Marathi- medium students, online classes will be uploaded on YouTube.

‘Poor internet network’

Meanwhile, with reports emerging of poor internet network hampering academic activities of students in rural areas, the Minister asked Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to take up the matter with officials concerned and resolve the issue by calling a meeting with network operators.

In his letter, Mr. Kumar said due to the pandemic, online education has become a necessity.

On June 16, The Hindu carried an article “Monsoon makes attending online classes harder for rural students”, narrating difficulties faced by students in attending online classes in Malnad region due to poor mobile network during the rainy season. A photo of a girl attending online classes amidst heavy rain while her father held an umbrella, in Sullia taluk, went viral on social media.