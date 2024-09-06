3 workers killed in Ramanagara road accident

Three construction workers were killed and another seriously injured when a tipper truck collided with a two-wheeler near Mayaganahalli on a service road of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on Friday (September 6).

The victims, identified as Sheikh Hafeez (45), Gurumurthy (39), and Venkatappa (50), were residents of Ramanagara district. The injured worker, Hanumantha, may lose a limb and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to Ramanagara traffic police, the four workers were riding together on the two-wheeler on their way to work from Ramanagara to Badadi when they were hit from behind by the tipper truck. The truck driver, who had just refilled fuel at a nearby petrol bunk, had failed to notice the motorcycle. Under the impact of the collision, the workers were trapped under the truck’s wheels.

Sheikh Hafeez, Gurumurthy, and Venkatappa were pronounced dead at the scene, while Hanumantha suffered severe injuries to his leg. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident, leaving the vehicle behind.

A case has been registered at the Ramanagara traffic police station, and investigations are ongoing. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after post-mortem.

