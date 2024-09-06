GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

3 workers killed in Ramanagara road accident

Published - September 06, 2024 10:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Three construction workers were killed and another seriously injured when a tipper truck collided with a two-wheeler near Mayaganahalli on a service road of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on Friday (September 6).

The victims, identified as Sheikh Hafeez (45), Gurumurthy (39), and Venkatappa (50), were residents of Ramanagara district. The injured worker, Hanumantha, may lose a limb and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to Ramanagara traffic police, the four workers were riding together on the two-wheeler on their way to work from Ramanagara to Badadi when they were hit from behind by the tipper truck. The truck driver, who had just refilled fuel at a nearby petrol bunk, had failed to notice the motorcycle. Under the impact of the collision, the workers were trapped under the truck’s wheels.

Sheikh Hafeez, Gurumurthy, and Venkatappa were pronounced dead at the scene, while Hanumantha suffered severe injuries to his leg. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident, leaving the vehicle behind.

A case has been registered at the Ramanagara traffic police station, and investigations are ongoing. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after post-mortem.

Published - September 06, 2024 10:42 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.