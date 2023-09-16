ADVERTISEMENT

3 women carrying 5.2 kg of gold in undergarments caught at KIA T2 in Bengaluru

September 16, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The trio had gone to Dubai a month ago

The Hindu Bureau

The trio had gone to Dubai a month ago. They were caught by officials while they were walking out of T2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File photo

DRI officials arrested a group of three women who were carrying 5.2 kilos of gold, worth ₹3.3 crore, concealed in their under garments, in Bengaluru.

The trio had gone to Dubai a month ago. They were caught by officials while they were walking out of the new terminal at Kempegowda International Airport.

The accused, according to the officials, are mules, They were promised money and tickets in return for handing over their undergarments, which were packed with gold pieces, to their contacts in Bengaluru.

The trio are from Tamil Nadu who had gone to Dubai on visitor visas. After they failed to get jobs, the accused were offered money to carry gold back to Bengaluru.

This is the second such case cracked by DRI officials. Earlier, a man from Chennai was caught smuggling gold worth ₹33.5 lakh concealed in his rectum.

