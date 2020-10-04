3 questions for UG exam and one PG exam dropped in CLAT

Bengaluru

04 October 2020 00:20 IST

Controversy continues to dog the Common Law Admission Test 2020 that was held last month. The Consortium of National Law Universities, on Saturday, announced that three questions in the undergraduate CLAT examination and one in the PG CLAT have been dropped. Students will not be graded on these questions.

The consortium said that answer keys of four questions have been changed - one each in English and Current Affairs, including GK and two in Quantitative Techniques. “The expert committee did not recommend any change in Legal Reasoning and Logical Reasoning. Similarly, no change will be there in the PG examination key,” the release said.

CLAT-2020, which is the entrance test for admissions into 22 National Law Universities across the country, was held on September 28. A total of 78% of 75,183 candidates who had registered appeared for the test. Several candidates had also claimed that they were denied the use of a calculator in the CLAT 2020, while it was allowed in the mock. The consortium has said that the calculator was provided in the mocks without the approval of CLAT Convener or the Executive Committee of the CLAT 2020. It added that candidates were duly informed about the non-availability of calculators prior to the test.

