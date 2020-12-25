3 more Bengaluru passengers from U.K. test positive

Bengaluru

25 December 2020 02:00 IST

With three more international passengers, from the city’s Mahadevapura zone, testing positive on Thursday, the total number of U.K. cases touched six.

Although Rajendra Cholan, BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Health), confirmed to The Hindu that the three from the same family, who had come to the city from the U.K. on December 19, had tested positive on Thursday, the State’s media bulletin said only four has tested positive so far.

Mr. Cholan said the three — a 38-year-old male, 31-year-old female and their one-year-old baby — were now admitted to Victoria Hospital. “We have collected their samples and sent it to NIMHANS for genome sequencing,” he said.

A total of 1,016 of the 2,127 UK returnees who arrived in the State from December 1 till December 22 have been tested so far.

State records single death

Meanwhile, the State on Thursday reported 1,143 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number to 9,13,483. With just one new death, from Bengaluru Urban, the toll rose to 12,039. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,268 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,87,815. Of the remaining 13,610 active patients, 208 were being monitored in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.15%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.08%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 642 cases, taking its tally to 3,85,008. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 8,845. As many as 98,724 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 88,066 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total tests rose to 1,34,15,794.