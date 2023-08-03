August 03, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 01:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

A pushcart vendor and his customer were amojg 3 persons killed when a water tank from a four-storey building collapsed on them, near Shivajinagar bus stand in Bengaluru, on the night of August 2.

One of the deceased is Arul, a 40-year-old pushcart vendor who sells egg rice. The others are Kota Nagaeshwarr Rao, 32, and Karan thapa 32.

The incident occurred around 10.30 p.m. A few people were standing around the pushcart on the footpath adjacent to a building. The water tank on the building, along with a part of the parapet wall, collapsed. Three persons were buried in the rubble.

Passers-by and police shifted the victims to the nearby Bowring hospital where doctors declared two persons dead. The third person was injured and was in the ICU. He succumbed to his injuries later in the day.

The police, along with BBMP officials, visited the spot. The police have initiated a probe against the owner of the building who has been charged for death due to negligence.

