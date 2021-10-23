3 kg of drugs hidden in lehengas seized, 6 arrested

Bengaluru

23 October 2021 20:47 IST

The contraband was bound for Australia

Over the last three days, Narcotics Control Bureau, Bengaluru Zonal Unit, officials arrested six people, who were allegedly involved in smuggling commercial quantities of drugs to clients in India and abroad. They are part of two major drug syndicates, said NCB officials.

In the first operation, an NCB team (Hyderabad sub-zone), acting on specific information, seized 3 kg of pseudoephedrine that was concealed in packets along the fall line of three lehengas. The parcel, which was seized in Hyderabad, was bound for Australia. The contraband was well concealed and stitched to avoid detection by enforcement agencies.

The sender of the parcel was identified as a person from Chennai. NCB’s Chennai team apprehended him after two days of prolonged surveillance. He had used a fake address and documents to conceal his identity, said the NCB in a press release.

In another operation, officers with the NCB, Bengaluru Zonal Unit, intercepted a car with an Andhra Pradesh registration at Devanahalli toll gate and recovered commercial quantities of MDMA pills, methamphetamine and methaqualone.

Five people were apprehended, one of whom was a resident of Visakhapatnam, said Amit Ghawate, Zonal Director, NCB Bengaluru. “The other four persons, from Bihar and Hyderabad, were going towards Hyderabad from Bengaluru,” he added.

During the course of the investigation, the NCB tracked down and apprehended their supplier and seized a small quantity of high-grade ganja. The syndicate was procuring a variety of drugs from a supplier based in Bengaluru and selling them to youth at parties and in pubs in Hyderabad.