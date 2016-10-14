3 held for robbing policeman during Cauvery violence

The Byatarayanapura police have arrested three youths who robbed a probationary police officer of two mobile phones during the violent protests over the Cauvery water-sharing issue on September 13.

In the melee on Mysuru Road, the accused, Pratap Kumar (21), Kumar Singh (19) and Adarsh (19) stole two mobile phones from a probationary officer Shivraj Kumar who was deputed at the spot that day.

The police tracked them down on Wednesday and a case was registered at the Byatarayanapura police station.

The three men have been remanded in judicial custody.