3 drug peddlers reportedly dealing with constables arrested

Bengaluru

28 January 2022 20:37 IST

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police has arrested three alleged drug peddlers who were supplying two police constables with narcotics. Earlier this month, two constables who were deputed on bandobast duty at the Chief Minister’s residence were caught while allegedly dealing with some drug peddlers.

The arrested have been identified as Pooja, Somasundar, and Shiva Patil, all hailing from Odisha. The police recovered 5.76 kg of ganja from them.

Advertising

Advertising