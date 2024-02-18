3 dead, 5 hurt in fire in perfume storage unit in Bengaluru

February 18, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

Three people are dead and many are feared trapped in a perfume storage unit in Ramasandra in Kengeri after a fire broke out on February 18 evening.

Panicked residents around the unit ran out after they heard an explosion and alerted the fire control room after they saw the fire.

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire before recovering the charred bodies.

The shop is a junk shop with 100 square feet space where empty deodrant cans are crushed for reuse. Officials suspect that some chemicals filled the congested space and exploded due to some sparks. The investigations are still on.

Five people, who were working in the unit, sustain burn injuries and have been admitted to a hospital.

BBMP officials, along with senior Police officials, are supervising the rescue operation. The officials initiated a probe to check the nature of work and any violations.

