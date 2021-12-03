3 dead after drunk motorist runs over group of women in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

03 December 2021

Four women hospitalised for injuries

Three persons died when a motorist ran over a group of seven women having food by the roadside at Talaghattapura on NICE Road. Four other women were injured in the accident that occurred on December 1 night.

The motorist, Prem Kumar, 24, has been arrested and booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. An alcometer test showed he had 145 mg/100 ml of blood alcohol level, which is much above the threshold of 30 mg/100 ml blood.

Prem is a resident of Mallasandra. He is the son of an electrical contractor.

On December 1 night, Prem was returning home after attending a party with his friend Gagan. They lost their way and ended up on NICE Road. While passing through an incomplete stretch not used by motorists near Talaghattapura, Prem saw a bike parked on the road. To avoid the bike, he took a sharp right turn, but drove into a group of seven women.

The women, all residents of Varasandra and related to each other, had put out ragi (millet) to dry. They had packed the ragi in gunny bags after dark and were sitting by the roadside having dinner.

Prem drive straight into this group of seven women. All the women suffered severe injuries and were rushed to a nearby private hospital.

However, Gali Honnamma, 68, and Bindu, 28, were declared brought dead while Reva Honnamma, 58, succumbed to her injuries on Decmeber 2 evening.

Saraswatamma, 65, Rajamma, 76, Bhagyalakshmi, 35, and Sushma, 21, are undergoing treatment for their injuries. Among them, doctors are concerned about the condition of Rajamma who has suffered internal injuries in the abdomen, police said.

Police arrested Prem and he has been sent to judicial custody. There is no sign of Gagan, who was in the car at the time of the accident.