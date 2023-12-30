December 30, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - BENGALURU

Bangalore International Centre (BIC) will present a three-day master class series on Kannada Mahabharata on January 2, 3, and 5.

On January 2 the lecture will be on Kumaravya: Life, times and significance, January 3 on Kumaravyasa’s Bharata: Episodes and characters, and January 5 on Kumaravyasa: Creativity and contribution.

S.N. Sridhar, SUNY distinguished service professor of Linguistics and India Studies, Stony Brook University, New York, and Krishnamurthy Hanuru, Professor, University of Mysore (retd.), will speak on the subject on all three days.

“Kumaravyasa belongs in the pantheon of world literary classics with Shakespeare, Dante and others. He has not been recognized even among the greats of Indian literature because of lack of translations. Harvard University Press has just published the first volume of an English translation. We expect there will be a reevaluation of the Indian and world literary canon,” said Professor Sridhar, who is editing the translation in four volumes.

The programme will be held on the BIC premises at No. 7, 4th Main, Domlur II Stage, from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

