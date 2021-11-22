3-day Indo-French Knowledge Summit from Nov. 24

The French Institute in India, a part of the Embassy of France in India, is organizing the third edition of the Knowledge Summit (KS3), an online event from November 24 to 26. It is co-hosted by Savitribai Phule Pune University in partnership with France’s Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS), and the Indo-French Centre for the Promotion of Advanced Research (CEFIPRA).

The summit will be opened by Frédérique Vidal, France’s Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences and Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. The Knowledge Summit is a bilateral forum dedicated to scientific and academic cooperation between France and India.

“KS3 will focus on research and scientific activities. The main objective is to promote the tools and methods for better structuring our cooperation. It is an opportunity for our respective countries to underline the success of our scientific collaboration, identify new leads of joint research, and discuss ideas on tackling global challenges, the French Institute,” a release said. The online event is free through prior registration at www.ifindia.in/knowledge-summit.

Around 100 speakers will share and exchange ideas on scientific topics as well as transversal challenges such as open science or the dialogue between health sciences and society.