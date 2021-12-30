3 caught for peddling drugs

CCB officials on Wednesday caught three Nigerian nationals and recovered synthetic drugs worth ₹80 lakh from them.

The police raided a house in Bagalur and recovered 400 grams of MDMA, 40 grams of cocaine and 400 grams of hashish packed in soap boxes, officials said.

Inquiries revealed that the accused came to India on business visas and overstayed to peddle drugs. The accused would source the drugs from their contacts in Mumbai.

They were storing the drugs to sell them to their clients for the new year celebrations, Sandeep Patil, joint Commissioner of Police, (Crime), said.