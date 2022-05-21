3 arrested; valuables worth ₹1.2 crore seized

The Talaghattapura police on Saturday arrested three persons, including a couple, and recovered gold and diamond valuables worth ₹1.2 crore from them.

The accused have been identified as Ratna Kumar Reddy, 40, his wife Tahsin Fathima, 36 and brother-in-law Arshad Nadeem, 34.

According to the police, Ratna Kumar is a part of the infamous Ojikuppam gang operating in and around the city since 2015.

The accused, on April 28, had stolen gold and diamond valuables from a car parked on a bank’s premises in Talaghattapura. The owner of the car had withdrawn the valuables from the locker, kept it in the car and gone to a nursery adjacent to the bank to buy plants, when the accused broke open the windshield of the car and escaped with the bag containing the jewels.

Based on the complaint, the police verified the CCTV footage and identified the accused and went to his hometown. They they raided his apartment in Chennai and arrested his wife Tahsin, and recovered the jewels worth ₹ 5 lakh which the accused had given to her.

Th remaining valuables were recovered from Nadeem, who confessed that his brother-in-law Ratna Kumar had given it to him to dispose of. The police have taken the trio into custody and are investigating further.