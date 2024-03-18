GIFT a SubscriptionGift
3 arrested for assaulting mobile shop owner in Bengaluru for playing music on loudspeaker

The accused came to his shop and objected to him playing music over the loudpseaker

March 18, 2024 05:05 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of a loudspeaker.

A representational photo of a loudspeaker. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

An argument between a group of youth and a mobile phone shop owner over a loudspeaker on Juma Masjid Road on Siddanna Street in Nagarathpete in Bengaluru took on a communal colour after the opposition BJP party accused the ruling Congress party and the police of trying to protect the accused .

The incident occurred on March 17 around 6.25 pm when Mukesh Singh, 26, owner of a mobile phone shop, was playing devotional songs on a loudspeaker. The accused — Sulaiman, Shahnawaz, Rohith, Danish, Tarun and some others — came to his shop and objected to him playing music over the loudpseaker.

This led to a heated argument, which turned ugly when the accused allegedly slapped Mukesh. Mukesh came out of the shop and confronted the accused. The accused overpowered Mukesh and assaulted him before leaving the place. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV camera.

Mukesh filed a complaint with the police following which other shopkeepers gathered outside the Halasuru Gate police station demanding action against the accused.

Based on his complaint, police registered a case of attempt to murder, assault and criminal intimidation. They arrested Sulaiman, Shahnawaz and Rohith who were remanded to judicial custody.

In a tweet, the BJP accused the Congress government in Karnataka and the jurisdictional police of trying to protect the accused.

bengaluru

