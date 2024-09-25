292 students awarded degrees at RIM convocation

“We are facing challenges bigger than ever before, entering a world of Artificial Intelligence (AI), space dominance, and bio-hacking. However, these challenges also present opportunities for you to shape the future in ways previous generations never imagined,” said Aprameya Radhakrishna, Founder and CEO of TaxiForSure and Koo, while addressing the 28th Convocation of Ramaiah Institute of Management (RIM) on Wednesday.

“Starting with nothing gives you the freedom to take risks, experiment, fail, and try again,” he remarked. “Success is not a destination but a checkpoint along a longer journey. The real magic lies in how you evolve after reaching each milestone. This mindset drove me to co-found Koo in 2020 after selling TaxiForSure to Ola in 2016 for ₹2,000 crore.”

A total of 292 students were awarded degrees at the ceremony. Parswanath H.V., Chief Executive of Engineering and General Sciences at Gokula Education Foundation, and Karisiddappa, Chief Academic Advisor, were also present at the event.