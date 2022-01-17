287 new Omicron cases in Bengaluru, State tally up to 766

Overall new cases dip below 30,000

As many as 287 new Omicron cases were reported in Bengaluru on Monday, even though the overall number of new COVID-19 cases dipped below 30,000.

Health Minister K. Sudhakar tweeted on Monday, “287 new Omicron cases confirmed in Bengaluru today taking the overall tally in the State to 766.”

The bulletin from the Health and Family Welfare Department said 27,156 new COVID-19 cases had been reported along with 14 deaths - five in Bengaluru Urban and three in Dakshina Kannada. There were over 2.17 lakh active cases.

The positivity rate for the day was 12.45%, while the case fatality rate was 0.05%. There were also 7,827 discharges. Over 2.17 lakh tests were conducted on Monday.

On Sunday, the number of cases reported was 34,047, and the positivity rate, 19.29%.