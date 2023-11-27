287 km circular rail network to come up on the outskirts of Bengaluru

November 27, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

To curb traffic problems in the city, the Ministry of Railways has proposed to develop a circular rail network of around 287 km on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The proposed network around Bengaluru city will connect Nidvanda-Doddaballapur (40.9 km), Doddaballapur-Devanahalli (28.5 km), Devanahalli-Malur (46.5 km), Malur-Heelalige (52 km), Hejjala-Solur (43.5 km), Solur-Nidavanda (34.2 km), and Hejjala-Heelalagi (42 km).

After a review meeting with department officials here on Monday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “The Union government has already released ₹7 crore for conducting a pre-feasibility study and an alignment study. After, that the detailed project report (DPR) and spot survey of the project will be done. While the suburban railway project is being executed by a joint venture of the Centre and the State, the circular railway and the augmentation of all the parts coming in and going out of the city will be done by the Railway Ministry.”

“Bengaluru is a global city and the world is watching its development. We are thinking of the development of the city considering 40 to 50 years from now. We are planning to execute circular railway for this city. This project has a ring railway kind of system, which will provide complete connectivity to the city as it grows in the next 30 to 40 years. It has 10 inward connections and one complete ring with a 287-km long network. The project is still in the survey stage,” he explained.

Suburban railway project

Speaking about the progress of the suburban railway project, he said: “The suburban railway project is very important for Bengaluru. Whatever needs to be done, we should do it with full emphasis and full focus to implement this project effectively. The officials of the Rail Infrastructure Development Company(Karnataka) Limited (KRIDE) have confirmed that the funds will be released by the end of this year.”

Asked about the delay in implementation, he said: “The KRIDE is a joint venture of the State government and the Ministry of Railways. The State officer has brought to my notice that there is a serious issue about the technical capability. It is a very technical project and it needs deep technical knowledge. I will take up this matter with the State government,” he told.

“The project is also one of the projects which was neglected by the previous UPA government. But, after 2014, so much has happened. At least today, we are seeing the first corridor of the project. The Union government is fully committed to this project, what the honourable Prime Minister promised to this city. We should rise above politics and make sure the people get the facility. The project will be completed as early as possible,” Mr.Vaishnaw added.

He further said the progress of quadrupling of the railway line between Bengaluru and Whitefield is going well. “Terminal facilities have been created at Bengaluru Cantonment with four additional platforms. This will help us to start the new services. The progress of redevelopment of Yeshwantpur railway station is also going well. We will complete all these projects within the time frame.”