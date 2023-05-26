28-year-old rickshaw driver in Bengaluru donates heart after tragic fall

May 26, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 59-year-old individual, who had been anxiously waiting for a heart for four years, finally received a new lease on life. Ramu (name changed), a 28-year-old autorickshaw driver, donated his organs after a tragic fall from the rooftop of his house while attempting to cover it to prevent rainwater from entering the house.

Following the fall on May 21, Ramu was rushed to Aster R.V. for advanced care and treatment. “Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated, and he was declared brain-dead on May 24. He is survived by his elderly parents, wife, and a young child aged 1.6 years,” said a release.

Ramu’s gesture has given hope to a 59-year-old man suffering from ischemic cardiomyopathy, a condition characterised by the heart’s diminished ability to pump blood effectively.

“Over the past year, the recipient’s health had progressively worsened, leading to multiple hospitalisations to manage heart failure. Due to complications in tolerating medications and deteriorating organ functions, his left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) dropped to a critical 25%. Three months ago, he was listed for a heart transplant and he has been patiently waiting for a suitable organ,” the release said.

