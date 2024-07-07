28 drunk drivers booked in a special drive

The east division traffic police on Saturday launched a special drive to check for drunk drivers and booked 28 motorists who were caught driving drunk. According to the officials as many as 735 vehicles were checked at strategic locations and found 28 drivers driving vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

The violators were not only booked for drunk driving, but also impounded their licenses which would be sent to RTOs with a recommendation to suspend them depending upon the number of cases against them, Kuldeep Kumar Jain, DCP (Traffic East) said. Joint commissioner of police M.N. Anucheth said that the number of drunk driving cases have come down drastically in the city due to strict enforcement.