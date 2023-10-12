ADVERTISEMENT

27th annual convocation of Ramaiah Institute of Management on October 12

October 12, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST - BENGALURU

Nalini George, Chief People Officer, Rakuten India, will be the chief guest and will deliver the convocation address

The Hindu Bureau

The 27th annual convocation of Ramaiah Institute of Management (RIM) in Bengaluru will be held on October 12.

T.R. Parasuraman, Executive Advisor, Toyota Group, Chairman, Assocham South Regional will be the guest of honour. He will address the graduates.

The event will be held in Hi-Tech Auditorium, 6th floor, Apex Block, Ramaiah Institute of Technology, from 9.45 a.m. 

CONNECT WITH US