October 12, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST - BENGALURU

The 27th annual convocation of Ramaiah Institute of Management (RIM) in Bengaluru will be held on October 12.

Nalini George, Chief People Officer, Rakuten India, will be the chief guest and will deliver the convocation address.

T.R. Parasuraman, Executive Advisor, Toyota Group, Chairman, Assocham South Regional will be the guest of honour. He will address the graduates.

The event will be held in Hi-Tech Auditorium, 6th floor, Apex Block, Ramaiah Institute of Technology, from 9.45 a.m.