277 new cases, seven deaths

1.75 lakh people were vaccinated on Tuesday

Karnataka reported 277 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths according to the Tuesday bulletin of the Department of Health and Family Welfare. The number of active cases stood at 8,510.

As many as 343 persons were discharged, taking the total number to 29.39 lakh. The total number of cases so far stood at 29.86 lakh.

The positivity rate was 0.36%, and case fatality rate 2.52%. As many as 38,024 people have died in the State owing to COVID-19.

While 1.75 lakh people got vaccinated on Tuesday, 75,283 tests were conducted.