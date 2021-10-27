Bengaluru

277 new cases, seven deaths

Karnataka reported 277 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths according to the Tuesday bulletin of the Department of Health and Family Welfare. The number of active cases stood at 8,510.

As many as 343 persons were discharged, taking the total number to 29.39 lakh. The total number of cases so far stood at 29.86 lakh.

The positivity rate was 0.36%, and case fatality rate 2.52%. As many as 38,024 people have died in the State owing to COVID-19.

While 1.75 lakh people got vaccinated on Tuesday, 75,283 tests were conducted.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2021 2:33:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/277-new-cases-seven-deaths/article37182633.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY