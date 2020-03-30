274 people visit fever clinics in Bengaluru

As many as 274 people visited the 31 fever clinics that have been established by the BBMP across the city.

Two persons each were diagnosed with mild, moderate and severe fever. The maximum number of patients was reported at Yelahanka General Hospital (28), followed by J.P. Nagar UPHC (24) and Sultanpalya fever clinic (23). One patient went to Kodandaramapura UPHC, Ulsoor referral hospital and Majestic transit clinic, according to information made available by the BBMP.

It said six patients had been referred to the K.C. General, Victoria Hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases. These six patients initially visited the fever clinic at Mahalashmi Layout, Banashankari Referral Hospital, Mallasandra fever clinic, Konankunte fever clinic, Begur fever clinic, and H. Siddaiah Road Referral Hospital.

The six were reportedly diagnosed with moderate to severe fever. The age of the six patients ranged from 13 years to 76 years. The release added that the swab test was conducted for one patient, who has now been isolated at ESI Hospital in Peenya.

The release also stated that reports from two fever clinics at Laggere and K.R. Puram General Hospital were not available.