2,718 new COVID cases in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

08 February 2022 00:03 IST

Karnataka on Monday reported 6,151 new cases of COVID-19 taking the State tally to 39,02,309. Continuing to see a dip, Bengaluru Urban recorded 2,718 cases. It was last on January 4 when Bengaluru Urban had reported less than 3,000 cases.

With 49 deaths, the State’s toll rose to 39,396. This is apart from the 34 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 16,802 persons were discharged on Monday taking the total number of recoveries to 37,75,799. Active cases reduced to 87,080.

While the Test Positivity Rate for the day reduced to 6.19%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.79%.

As many as 99,254 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 82,654 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,28,02,900.