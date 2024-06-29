ADVERTISEMENT

27-yr-old youth dies due to dengue in Bengaluru

Updated - June 29, 2024 10:41 pm IST

Published - June 29, 2024 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city reported its first dengue death on Friday of Abhilash, a 27-year-old businessman and resident of Kaggadasapura. The civic body confirmed this in an audit on Saturday. The State has reported six dengue deaths this year, including the one now in the city.

“While the death of the 27-year-old has been ruled as due to dengue, the death of an 80-year-old woman, hailing from Tamil Nadu, has been attributed to comorbidities. The patient had cancer and was suffering from septicemia, even as she tested positive in the antibody test for dengue,” said Dr. Syed Sirajuddin Madni, Chief Health Officer (Public Health), BBMP.

