27-yr-old youth dies due to dengue in Bengaluru

Published - June 29, 2024 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Of the two suspected deaths in the city due to dengue reported on Friday, an audit by the civic body on Saturday confirmed that the death of 27-year-old youth Abhilsh, a businessman and a resident of Kaggadasapura, was due to dengue. This is the first dengue death reported in the city this year. The State has till date this year reported six dengue deaths, including the one now in the city.

“While the death of the 27-year-old has been ruled as due to dengue, the death of another 80-year-old woman, hailing from Tamil Nadu, has been attributed to comorbidities. The patient had cancer and was suffering from septicemia, even as she tested positive in the antibody test for dengue,” said Dr. Syed Sirajuddin Madni, Chief Health Officer (Public Health), BBMP.

