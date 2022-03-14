27-year-old motorist dies negotiating bad patch of road in MS Palya

A 27-year-old motorist was killed when he allegedly slipped from the bike while negotiating a bad patch of road at Muneshwara L:ayout in MS Palya on Sunday night.

The deceased Ashwin B. Jodge, a private firm employee and native of Haveri, was living in a rented house with his mother in Vaderahalli.

The incident occurred around 9.30 p.m. when Ashwin was returning home after getting dinner for his mother. He was not wearing helmet and failed to notice the bad stretch. The road was damaged allegedly due to work undertaken by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). Ashwin slipped from his bike and sustained injuries. Passers-by took him to a private hospital where he succumbed in the early hours of Monday.

Protests held

Ashwin’s friends and neighbours staged a protest at the accident spot demanding legal action against the civic agencies, whose negligence, they said, led to his death. Ashwin’s mother also filed a complaint with the Yelahanka traffic police accusing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and BWSSB of negligence causing the death of her son, who was the sole breadwinner.

The police visited the spot and conducted an inspection. Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also staged a protest. Tension prevailed as local residents objected to the AAP protestors dragging the name of the MLA into the incident.

The Yelahanka traffic police have registered a case of accidental death and are awaiting the post-mortem report for further investigation.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told reporters that he had sought a report on the accident from the zonal Joint Commissioner. Stating that stringent action would be taken against those responsible for the poor condition of the road, he said that prima facie, it appeared that the road had been dug up by the BWSSB.

Mr. Gupta said the civic body had already pressed criminal action against different agencies and utilities damaging the roads coming under the BBMP limits. “As of now, five FIRs in different police stations have been filed. However, filing FIRs is not the solution. That said, our paramount objective is public safety,” he said and added that the BBMP would explore the possibility of giving compensation to the family of the deceased.

Incidentally, just a few days ago, Mr. Gupta accompanied by senior zonal officials inspected several areas in Yelahanka zone where road restoration work has been taken up. Of the 110 villages in BBMP limits where the BWSSB had taken up drinking water and underground drainage pipelines, eight come under the Yelahanka constituency limits — Ananthapura, Chikkabettahalli, Doddabettahalli, Kenchenahalli, Harohalli, Nagenahalli, Vaderapura, Govindapura. Road restoration work has been taken up in six villages, except Vaderapura and Govindapura. The BWSSB has dug up 151 km of road in the eight villages, it is said.